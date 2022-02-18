Ontario schools to offer online learning option for another year, EQAO tests to resume

Ontario school boards will continue to offer virtual learning as an option for one more school year.

Government officials stated they want to offer parents one more year of choice given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a funding announcement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that while his commitment is to keep children in school, about 150,000 of Ontario’s two million students opted for remote learning this year and valued that choice.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) feels the continuation of emergency remote learning is a disservice to Ontario students.

“The government cannot be allowed to equate remote learning with the instruction that students receive in-person in the public education system,” said ETFO President Karen Brown. “It is the government’s responsibility to create a safe learning environment for all students in schools, but instead of making necessary adjustments, they continue to stretch education resources and put added pressure on school boards, teachers, and education workers by requiring them to provide online learning in the coming school year.”

Lecce also outlined ‘Ontario’s Learning Recovery Action Plan’ to strengthen learning recovery in reading and math. The $600 million five-point plan will be available to students this year and into next school year.

The government has allocated $40 million in foundational learning supports in reading and math, including $25 million for professional assessments and reading intervention programs for children who face difficulty learning to read. Around $175 million will go towards expanding access to free publicly funded tutoring in small groups after school, during school, on weekends and over the summer. This province-wide program will start in April 2022 and continue until December 31, 2022 to ensure continuity of access to tutoring to ensure students can catch-up as they start the next school year,

Ontario is allocating $15 million to summer programs, and an additional $10 million for mental health promotion.

School boards will get $26.1 billion to school boards amounting to $13,059 per student, an increase from the previous year.

The Ministry of Education provides operating funding to Ontario’s 72 district school boards and 10 school authorities through the annual GSN education funding model. Funding to school boards is provided on a combination of per-student, per-school, and per-board basis.

While ETFO welcomes additional investments in mental health supports for students, it says the education funding announcement by the Ford government falls far short of what is needed to support students over the coming year.

The province said standardized EQAO tests will resume for Grades 3 and 6, and those results will form a new baseline against which to measure targets.

Some school boards had asked the province’s permission to cancel the Grade 9 math assessment this year, but the government said that making the test digital gives students greater flexibility in writing it, so it is the expectation that boards will offer that test this year.

ETFO also does not support the revival of EQAO testing.

“ETFO does not support the plan to bring back EQAO testing in grades 3 and 6. The resumption of EQAO exams will cause undue stress to students who are struggling,” said Brown. “The suggestion that these results will be used as the baseline for their learning recovery program is irresponsible and fails to take into account that standardized testing is nothing more than an obstacle to quality education.”