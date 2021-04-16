Today Ontario announced the extension of the stay-at-home order for two more weeks.

The provincial government also introduced new restrictions on inter-provincial travel and recreational travel in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to think about curbing international travel which he says is how the variants of concern came to Canada.

The federal government needs to step up and “tighten up” our international borders, Ford said.