The province has announced it will be switching to digital renewal reminders for health cards, driver’s licences and licence plates.

Officials said that by eliminating paper renewal notices, Ontario will be saving up to $29 million over five years in postage and mailing costs, and the funds will be re-invested into critical programs and services like education.

Additionally, going paperless will benefit the environment by saving approximately 80 million pieces of paper – roughly 16,000 boxes or 362 tonnes – over five years, reducing unnecessary waste and protecting our forests.

“Providing Ontarians with digital reminders is a fast and convenient way to ensure they don’t miss their renewal deadlines,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “Ontarians can now benefit from secure and timely reminders and renew their products right from the comfort of their own homes.”

Some Ontarians will continue to receive paper renewal letters in the mail for these products. For a full list of exceptions, visit Ontario.ca/Reminders.

A renewal notice is not required to renew any product with ServiceOntario. Most driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, and health cards expire on your birthday.

Earlier this year, the provincial government introduced the option for Ontarians to receive digital reminders 30 and 60 days in advance of their renewal date. Nearly one million voluntary subscriptions have been completed to deliver digital reminders for driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, and health cards by email, text, or phone call by signing up at Ontario.ca/Reminders.

In September, the province reinstated renewal requirements for driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, Ontario Photo Cards, Ontario health cards, and other products that were temporarily extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontarians with products that expired on or after March 1, 2020, and were not renewed because of the temporary extensions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive a final letter in the mail letting them know that it’s time to renew. For a complete list of renewal deadlines, visit Ontario.ca/RenewalDeadlines.

It’s fast and easy to renew products at ServiceOntario.ca. Over 40 services are available online with 24/7 access, and products will be mailed directly to you with the option to print proof of renewal right at home.