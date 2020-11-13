Ontario to get $614 million in federal support for workforce development

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the details of an investment of $1.5 billion in the Workforce Development Agreements (WDAs) with provinces and territories. The federal government believes this investment will help Canadians in underrepresented groups and those in sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic – such as construction, transportation, and hospitality – quickly access supports to re-enter the workforce.

It could include skills training, on-the-job training, employer-sponsored training, financial assistance and benefits, employment counselling and services, and job opportunities, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office on Friday.

This funding is in addition to the $3.4 billion provided to provinces and territories in 2020-21 under the WDAs and Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDAs).

The Liberal government said that this announcement is part of their plan “to make the largest investment in Canadian history in training for workers” and will help reach their “goal of creating over one million jobs.”

“Millions of Canadians have now returned to work after losing their jobs at the start of the pandemic, but there is still much more we can do,” said Prime Minister Trudeau. “By investing in skills training and employment supports, we are investing in our biggest asset – our people. We will keep working with all provinces and territories to get the economy back up and running and Canadians back to work.”

All provinces and territories have accepted the Government of Canada’s offer of additional funding through WDAs, according to the PMO statement.

The $1.5 billion investment will be allocated as follows (rounded to the nearest million):

Ontario: $614 million

Quebec: $303 million

British Columbia: $212 million

Alberta: $185 million

Manitoba: $47 million

Saskatchewan: $42 million

Nova Scotia: $37 million

New Brunswick: $22 million

Newfoundland and Labrador: $19 million

“Now more than ever, we need to strengthen workers’ futures and help them succeed as our economy recovers and evolves,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.