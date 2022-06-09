Come Saturday, wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory on public transit and in health care settings. However organizations may implement their own policies and it is up to the discretion of Ontarians to mask up or not, stated Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“With high vaccination rates and Ontario’s COVID-19 situation continuing to improve, most of the province’s remaining provincial masking requirements, including on public transit, will expire as of 12:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022,” Dr. Moore said in a written statement posted on the provincial government website.

However masks will still be required in long-term care and retirement homes. Masking is also recommended in higher-risk congregate living settings, such as shelters and group homes.

Dr. Moore said the expiring directives will be replaced with Ministry of Health guidance for health care workers and organizations. This includes guidance on when masks should be worn in hospitals and other health care settings.

“While masking requirements are expiring, organizations may implement their own policies. Ontarians should continue to wear a mask if they feel it is right for them, are at high risk for severe illness, recovering from COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19,” Dr. Moore advised.

“Staying up to date with vaccination is the best protection against severe outcomes and will help us maintain the progress we have made,” Dr. Moore reiterated adding that the province will continue to monitor for any significant changes, including any new variants of concern.

Meanwhile The TTC is strongly recommending customers continue to wear masks while on vehicles and in stations. Masks will remain mandatory for customers and employees using TTC’s Wheel-Trans.

Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) said the mask mandate will remain in place at its hospitals, which include the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Centre, Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals.