Ontario to provide assistance to Brampton’s Churchville area flood victims

The province has activated the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians (DRAO) program to support Brampton residents and families who were impacted by the floods in the Churchville area in February.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing will be presenting a virtual webinar about the DRAO program to provide more information to residents on how to apply for the program.
Residents can join the session on Tuesday, April 26 or Thursday, April 28, 6:30 to 8 pm virtually or in-person to learn about program eligibility. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

The City will display the webinar live for public viewing on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 pm at the Susan Fennell Sportsplex, Room 4 (upstairs) for residents who are unable to login to the webinar from home.

Those who are unable to attend can request the materials or a recording of the webinar for review afterwards.

Affected resident who wish to receive the materials by email or submit any questions, should contact disasterassistance@ontario.ca. or the Brampton Emergency Management Office at bemo@brampton.ca.

