Ontario to release 2020 Provincial Budget on November 5

The Ontario government announced today that it will release its 2020 Budget on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Officials said the focus will be on protecting the health and safety of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing much-needed supports to families, workers, and employers, and laying the foundation for future growth, renewal and economic recovery.

“To start us down the road to recovery, we need a healthy workforce. That’s why we have put the health and safety of every Ontarian first during this pandemic,” said Premier Ford. “Getting people back to work, creating more jobs and attracting investment are also important priorities for our government. The upcoming budget will strike a balance that will focus on continuing to protect everyone’s health and safety, while creating the right conditions for our economic recovery.”

“The budget I will be introducing on Thursday, November 5 will provide a three-year outlook that will build on our government’s $30 billion response to COVID-19,” added Finance Minister Rod Phillips. “We will get back on the traditional budget calendar with another multi-year update by the end of March 2021 that will outline a plan to return Ontario to a fiscally sustainable path.”

“The next phase of Ontario’s Action Plan will make available every necessary resource to continue to protect people’s health during the second wave of COVID-19 and beyond,” said Minister Phillips. “It will also expand the support our government has provided to those still facing financial hardship due to the pandemic, including families, workers, vulnerable people, seniors and employers,” Minister Phillips stated.

The budget will build on Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19, which was updated this summer to make available a projected $30 billion in response to the global pandemic, the province said.