New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds the NDP as the second-choice party of Ontarians with a 10-point gap over the Ontario Liberal Party, who are still looking to regroup after an election day humbling last year.

The NDP have an advantage over the Liberals because they have found a new leader in Marit Stiles. The party’s next step will be to introduce her to the public and past NDP supporters. Half (47%) of Ontarians don’t have an opinion of Stiles, including two-in-five (42%) of those who voted NDP in 2022.

Meanwhile, the governing PC Party under Premier Doug Ford continues to lead in vote intent, as they have consistently in the last year. Two-in-five (38%) Ontarians would vote PC if an election were held today. Despite this, there is overwhelming criticism from Ontarians on nearly every facet of the government’s performance.

That criticism is not isolated to the opposition, either. Though past PC voters are less critical of Ford and the government, they do not spare the Ontario government from poor assessments. Majorities of those who voted for the Progressive Conservatives in 2022 believe the governing party has done a bad job on cost of living (69%), health care (65%) and housing affordability (70%).