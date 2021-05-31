Ontario will become the first province in Canada to make it mandatory for long-term care homes to have COVID-19 immunization policies for staff and to set out the minimum requirements that need to be included in these policies.

“Widespread vaccination within long-term care homes is the best way to protect residents, staff and their families,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “We want to build on the success of our long-term care vaccination campaign to date. That’s why we’re leading the way with new measures to promote full immunization among long-term care staff.”

Under the immunization policies to be put in place at all long-term care homes in the province, each staff member must do one of the following:

Provide proof of vaccination of each dose

Provide a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated or

Participate in an educational program about the benefits of vaccination and the risks of not being vaccinated

Homes will be required to track and report on the implementation of their policies, including overall staff immunization rates. The immunization status of individual staff members will not be shared with the province.

The province says that by encouraging more workers to get vaccinated, the likelihood of infections and outbreaks is reduced — which allows for additional easing of restrictions in homes and more opportunities for residents to enjoy activities that support their wellbeing and quality of life.

Long-term care homes must have their COVID-19 staff immunization policies fully implemented by July 1.

The province has committed to helping homes establish their COVID-19 staff immunization policies by identifying resources they can use or build on to inform workers about the benefits of vaccination.