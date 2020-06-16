Ontario will NOT make it compulsory to wear masks or face coverings

The Ontario government has made it clear it will not make it mandatory to wear masks or face coverings—although they remain recommended by health officials.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, “We have to encourage people. I’ll be having that conversation and I highly, highly recommend that when you go outside and you’re in large groups or you’re in shopping centres, wear a mask.”

The premier went on to say that while his government thinks wearing face coverings is “critical”, policing 14.5 million people would be “very, very difficult.”

He added, “We just don’t have the manpower for bylaw and police officers to be chasing people without masks.”

The Ford government released a new list of regions in Ontario that can advance to Stage 2 of the reopening phase on Monday.

The decision to reopen certain areas of the GTA has caused concern for some municipalities. Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, whose region borders Toronto, has called on the government to make the wearing of masks mandatory, saying that without a province-wide strategy areas that reopen may experience a spike in COVID-19 cases or a second wave.

“We need the same rules across the province of Ontario. It becomes difficult for the public to understand what a rule is in one jurisdiction versus another,” Scarpitti said.

“If the provincial government does not move forward making it mandatory to wear masks, I’m asking the retailers and even some of the restaurants to impose no masks, no service.”

Scarpitti added there would be exceptions for people with health conditions that make it difficult to wear a mask.

Ford told reporters that he will be speaking with Scarpitti on Tuesday afternoon about his concerns.

At the same time, Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott said that guidance from health officials remains the same—physical distancing is still the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The guidance we have received from the chief medical officer of health as well as the other public health experts at the command table is that the physical distancing is still the most important rule to follow, that we should continue to do that for the foreseeable future, and that masks should be worn in situations when that’s not going to possible,” Elliott said.

“A number of retailers have decided that they want masks to be worn if people want to enter and that’s the retailers right to do that. So it’s not mandatory, it’s recommended, again when physical distancing can’t be achieved.”