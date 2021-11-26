On Friday, Ontario logged 927 new cases of COVID-19, its highest daily count since the first week of September.

The last time the province recorded a case count above 900 was on September 4 when 944 new cases were reported.

The 927 new infections logged today marked a significant increase from the 748 new cases reported on Thursday, 591 on Wednesday and 613 on Tuesday.

Today’s high brings the seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases to around 711. A week ago that number was 625.

With just over 33,901 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province’s positivity rate is 3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province also confirmed six more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the 927 infections, 467 were identified in individuals who were unvaccinated, 27 in people who were partially vaccinated and 378 were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Health officials have said the number of cases in vaccinated individuals will increase as more people get the shot.

Health Minister Christine Elliott stated of the 268 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, 221 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 47 cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Of the 140 people being treated in the ICU for COVID-19, 130 people are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and ten people are fully vaccinated, said Minister Elliott.