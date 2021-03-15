Ontario’s provincial booking system and customer service desk to support COVID-19 vaccination appointment bookings went live at 8 am this morning. The portal is accepting appointment bookings at mass immunization clinics, starting with individuals aged 80 and older.

Individuals who will be turning 80 or older in 2021 (born in 1941 or earlier) and wish to make an appointment — or an individual trusted to make an appointment on their behalf — can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

On this page, they will be guided through the provincial booking system, or their local public health unit, if there is a local public health unit booking system or call centre in place.

When booking an appointment, individuals will be asked for information from their green Ontario health card, birth date, postal code and email address and/or phone number. At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.

Individuals who still have a red and white health card, or who require assistance with booking, can call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line number at 1-888-999-6488.

For individuals turning 80 or older in 2021 who do not have internet access, may also call the Vaccine Information Line which is open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At this time, vaccination appointments are only available for individuals turning 80 or older. Starting in April, the online booking tool and call centre will extend to additional age-based groups that are part of Phase Two.

The province is expecting a high volume of traffic to its online booking system and is asking those not yet eligible to avoid accessing the booking system or calling the service desk to allow those that are eligible the opportunity to book an appointment.

“Please be patient, as we get more supply, the vaccine will be offered to more people,” Premier Ford said.

“There is now a fulsome range of options for the people of Ontario to book an appointment and receive their vaccine, but please only use them if and when it is your turn,” added General (Ret’d) Rick Hillier, head of the province’s vaccine task force.

To support the administration of the vaccine, 255 vaccination sites, including 153 mass immunization clinics, are planned for March the province said.

A pilot for pharmacy vaccine administration began on March 12 in select regions, including Toronto, Windsor and the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington region. To book an appointment, eligible Ontarians aged 60-64 can visit ontario.ca/pharmacycovidvaccine to find a participating pharmacy.

Vaccinations in primary care settings and community locations, such as physician offices, began in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka, and Peel as of Saturday, March 13, 2021. Primary care providers will not be taking appointments by request, but will be contacting eligible Ontarians aged 60-64 directly to book an appointment starting March 10, 2021. They will only be offering the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine at this time.