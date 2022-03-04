Ontario’s Deputy Premier Christine Elliott not seeking re-election in June

Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott surprised all with her announcement that she is stepping away from politics.

So, Premier Doug Ford will not have his deputy by his side if he wins the June 2 provincial election.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Elliott said that she is not seeking reelection. She thanked her constituency of Newmarket-Aurora for giving her the opportunity to serve them and fight for their interests at Queen’s Park.

Elliott did not give a reason for her decision to end 16 years of public life but said it was taken “after considerable reflection and discussion with her family”.

She “will continue as what has been the honour of a lifetime to support our gov’t as Minister of Health” till the spring election at the request of Premier Ford.

I recently shared with Premier Ford I will not be seeking re-election in June. Until then, I will continue what has been the honour of a lifetime to support our gov’t as Minister of Health.



— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 4, 2022

Elliott was elected to represent the riding of Newmarket—Aurora in the 2018 Ontario general election. She is the widow of former Canadian Minister of Finance Jim Flaherty under former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2006–2014). Elliott served as Ontario PC Party Deputy Leader from 2009 to 2015 under Tim Hudak. She was the runner-up in both the 2015 and 2018 PC party leadership races and placed third in the 2009 race.