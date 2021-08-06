The province is partnering with Metrolinx to offer a new, convenient option for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Two GO buses have been temporarily retrofitted to serve as mobile vaccine clinics as part of the province’s last mile strategy to target those who have yet to receive a first or second dose. The first GO-VAXX bus hits the road this weekend, with its first stop at Canada’s Wonderland on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 for guests with reservations to the park, as well as Canada’s Wonderland staff.

“This innovative partnership with Metrolinx will ensure Ontarians have even easier access to a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “By bringing vaccines directly to the people, we are helping more residents get the protection they need for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The GO-VAXX buses will travel to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the summer and fall across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region. No appointments are needed, and anyone aged 12 and over can get their first or second dose while supplies last. The mobile clinics are fully accessible and will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, the province said in a media statement issued Friday afternoon.

Each bus is expected to be on the road six days a week. The province will work with local public health units and municipalities to determine specific sites based on local data and needs. The weekly GO-VAXX schedule can be found at www.ontario.ca/vaccinebus and will be updated weekly.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the GO-VAXX bus to receive their vaccine is reminded to: