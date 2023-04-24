COMMUNITY

Ontario’s first urban provincial park to be created in Uxbridge

Ontario’s first urban provincial park will be created in Uxbridge’s Oak Ridges Moraine. First announced in the 2023 budget, it may include up to 532 hectares (1,315 acres) of provincially owned lands and will be 50 per cent larger than New York’s Central Park, the province stated.
“I’m thrilled to be making today’s announcement on Earth Day,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Creating the province’s first urban provincial park in Uxbridge would be a major step forward for conservation and biodiversity protection in Ontario. We look forward to working with the public and local stakeholders to make this vision a reality for residents and visitors to get out and enjoy nature near this rapidly growing region.”
Over the coming months, the Doug Ford government will be conducting site assessments and evaluations to measure the feasibility of creating an urban provincial park in Uxbridge. These assessments will involve consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, local stakeholders, partners and environmental organizations, to help inform the government’s final decision.
The province is also working with the Township of Uxbridge, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Nature Conservancy of Canada, Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, The Schad Foundation, the Regional Municipality of Durham and Green Durham Association, to identify the full recreational and protection potential of an urban provincial park in this area. The study area may include the Durham Regional Forest, a 598 hectare (1,477 acres) mixed wood and conifer forest area, owned by the Region of Durham, and a possible 120 hectares (300 acres) from the Township of Uxbridge.
Uxbridge is nicknamed the ‘Trail Capital of Canada,’ featuring over 220 kilometres of managed trails that wind through forest, wetlands, meadows and historic villages.
The provincially owned properties included in this proposal includes the filming location of the internationally acclaimed series Road to Avonlea, based on the works of Lucy Maud Montgomery.
Visitation to Ontario’s provincial parks has grown steadily in the last decade, reaching over 12 million visits in 2022.
Ontario manages and protects 340 provincial parks (115 operating parks and 225 non-operating parks) and 295 conservation reserves representing over eight per cent of the province’s land and waters.

