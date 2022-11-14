Ontario is extending the current gas and fuel tax rate cuts to December 31, 2023.

“At a time when inflation has reached the highest levels in over four decades, we know families are feeling the pressure from rising prices on everything from gas to groceries,” said Premier Doug Ford. “To continue providing real relief, our government is proposing to extend the gas tax cut for another year to put more money back in peoples’ pockets where it belongs.”

Ford’s comments came on the eve of Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s fall economic statement Monday.

The proposed extension of the gas and fuel tax rate cuts for an additional year would save Ontario households $195 on average between July 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023. This extension follows legislation passed this spring that cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months, from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

The price paid at the pump is made up of the cost of crude oil, wholesale margins, retail margins, federal excise tax, the federal carbon tax, Ontario gasoline/fuel tax and HST.

“By proposing to extend the gas and fuel tax rate cuts our government is helping Ontario families keep more money in their pockets during this time of economic uncertainty,” said Bethlenfalvy. “Ontario, like the rest of the world, will continue to face economic challenges in the year ahead. This is why our government’s Fall Economic Statement will take a responsible approach to advance our plan to build while also being ready for any challenge that may come our way.”

The New Democrats said the gas tax cut won’t help much and that “Ontarians need more help”.

“Instead of helping folks afford basics like food and heating, Doug Ford is doubling down on a gas tax scheme that doesn’t even guarantee drivers will see so much as a penny in savings,” interim Leader Peter Tabuns said in a statement.

The Ontario Liberals called on the Ford government to include a $50 per month increase to the Ontario Child Benefit as part of Monday’s Fall Economic Statement.

“The $50 per month boost would apply to families earning less than $30,000 annually, giving $600 per year to over 125,000 low-income families and benefiting nearly 180,000 children in Ontario,” the party said in a statement issued last Friday. The Liberals want the provincial government to “quickly backdate the increase to April 2022”.