Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced the nomination of the Honourable Mahmud Jamal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Jamal had a distinguished career as a litigator with a deep commitment to pro bono work prior to his appointment to the Court of Appeal for Ontario in 2019. He appeared in 35 appeals before the Supreme Court of Canada on civil, constitutional, criminal, and regulatory issues. He also taught constitutional law at McGill University and administrative law at Osgoode Hall Law School. He is bilingual.

“I know that Justice Jamal, with his exceptional legal and academic experience and dedication to serving others, will be a valuable asset to our country’s highest court,” said Trudeau.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and the Chairperson of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments will soon appear before a special hearing of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights to discuss the selection process and the reasons for the nomination.

Members of the House of Commons Standing Committee will then take part in a question and answer period with the nominee, joined by the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs and a member of the Green Party of Canada. This session will be moderated by Marie-Eve Sylvestre, Dean of the Civil Law section at the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Law.

The selection process was launched on February 19, 2021, to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella. Under the requirements of the Supreme Court Act, the process was open only to qualified applicants from Ontario. Candidates submitted applications, and a shortlist was developed.

During the selection process, the non-partisan Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments identified jurists of the highest calibre who were functionally bilingual and met the statutory eligibility requirements for an Ontario seat.

Justice Jamal was born in Kenya, raised in England, and completed high school in Edmonton. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto, Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Civil Law degrees from the Faculty of Law, McGill University, and a Master of Laws from Yale Law School, which he attended on a Fulbright Scholarship. He served as law clerk to Justice Melvin Rothman of the Quebec Court of Appeal and Justice Charles Gonthier of the Supreme Court of Canada.

In 2019, he was appointed a Justice of the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

He is said to be the first person of colour to be nominated to the country’s top court.