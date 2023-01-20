Ontario is expanding the Learn and Stay Grant to paramedics and medical laboratory technologists in priority communities. The grant was first announced in March 2022 for students who enrol in nursing programs.

“Expanding Ontario’s Learn and Stay grant to include nurses, paramedics and med-techs in more underserved and growing communities is another innovative solution that’s connecting people to care, closer to home,” said Premier Doug Ford.

Eligible students will receive full, upfront funding for tuition, books and other direct educational costs in return for working and caring for people in the region where they studied for a term of service after they graduate.

Grant applications for the 2023-24 academic year open this spring, targeting 2,500 postsecondary students who in enrol in the following programs and regions:

Nursing programs in northern, eastern and southwestern Ontario

Medical laboratory technologist/medical laboratory sciences programs in northern and southwestern Ontario

Paramedic programs in northern Ontario

“We know the status quo isn’t working, so we need to move forward with bold initiatives to add more health care professionals in Ontario and especially in rural and remote communities,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Expanding this grant beyond nursing, to include two additional health care roles in high demand will help ensure that Ontarians, no matter the size of their community, will receive the care they need in their communities.”

The province has committed $61 million over the next three years for the Learn and Stay grant.

To be eligible for the grant, students must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person and live in Ontario. They must enrol in an eligible diploma, advanced diploma, undergraduate, masters or post-graduate program in a priority region, commit to work in the region where they studied for a minimum of six months for every year of study funded by the grant.

Students can also apply for the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) to help pay for other costs, such as living expenses.

The program is responsive to evolving labour market needs and could be tailored for any program, profession or region. In future years, the grant may be expanded to include more programs and regions to help respond to localized labour market needs in underserved communities, the province said in a media statement.

As part of the Learn and Stay Grant, $81 million will be invested to expand the Community Commitment Program for Nurses for up to 1,500 nurse graduates in 2022-23 and 2023-24 to receive full tuition reimbursement in exchange for committing to practice for two years in an underserved community.