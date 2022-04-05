COMMUNITY

Ontario's minimum wage will rise to $15.50, if Doug Ford is re-elected

Starting October 1, the general minimum wage in Ontario could rise to $15.50 per hour, provided the Doug Ford government is back in Queen’s Park.

“For many Ontarians, wages haven’t kept up with the increasing cost of living, making it harder than ever to make ends meet,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Ontario’s workers are the best anywhere, and they will be at the forefront of building the province. They deserve to have more money in their pockets and the increase we’re announcing today is one more way we are delivering for our workers.”

According to the provincial government, the next increase this fall which is tied to the Consumer Price Index, means that workers earning the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week would see their annual pay rise by $1,768. Liquor servers who work 40 hours per week would see an annual raise of $5,512.

In January, Ford raised the general minimum wage to $15 and removed the lower minimum wage for liquor servers. The government’s Working for Workers Act 2, if passed, would build on this action by expanding this minimum wage to digital platform workers for active hours worked.

If Doug Ford wins a second term in the June provincial election, wages will be increased for a number of workers in October.

Students under 18 will be paid $14.60 per hour (current rate $14.10 per hour). Minimum wages for hunting, fishing and wilderness guides will increase from $75 to $77.60 per day when working less than five consecutive hours in a day; and from $150.05 to $155.25 per day, when working five or more hours in a day. Hourly wages for homeworkers (those who do paid work out of their own homes for employers)will rise from $16.50 to $17.05 per hour.

“Raising the minimum wage is part of our workers-first plan to give hundreds of thousands of families a hand up as we build a stronger economy that works for everyone,” said Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

