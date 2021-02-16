The Ontario government has expanded the number of small businesses that can apply for the Main Street Relief Grant to help offset the costs of purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) as regions gradually reopen in parts of the province.

Small businesses with 2 to 19 employees in all eligible sectors – expanded from 2-9 employees – including those in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector, can now apply for up to $1,000 in financial support.

This one-time grant reimburses main street businesses for up to $1,000 in PPE costs incurred since March 17, 2020.

Eligible businesses for the Main Street Relief Grant now include those with 2 to 19 employees in the retail trade, accommodation and food services, repair and maintenance, personal and laundry services, gyms and yoga studios, and arts, entertainment, and recreation.

“These businesses often require frequent, in-person contact with coworkers and they have the least space to accommodate physical distancing. They need a steady supply of PPE to function in a sustainable way,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction.

The grant can be used to help cover the costs of a variety of PPE, including installing plexiglass or purchasing gloves and masks. Eligible businesses can apply for this grant and other COVID-19 financial supports – like the Ontario Small Business Support Grant and property tax or energy cost rebates – through a simple online application.

Small businesses can visit ontario.ca/smallbusiness to learn about the many supports available to them. These include resources to find Ontario-made PPE through the Workplace PPE Supplier Directory, tools to build or expand their online presence through Digital Main Street, tailored local support through the Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Network, and free financial advice.