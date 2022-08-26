The science advisory panel that guided Ontario through more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down its operations. The Science Table has confirmed that it will indeed be dissolved next month.

In a statement on its website, the table says it was informed by Public Health Ontario (PHO) at an August 8 meeting that it would be disbanded as of September 6.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served Ontario since July of 2020. Many of us will remember our work for the Science Table as some of the most important work we have ever had the chance to do. We count ourselves lucky to have done so in partnership with 15 million Ontarians who care so deeply about their communities, and with the many health professionals, public servants and cabinet members who have so often had the courage to make difficult choices,” the statement continued.

The news has many Ontarians wondering what’s next as the pandemic is not over and a winter surge of COVID-19 cases is expected. The end of the Science Table also coincides with the beginning of the new school year and full resumption of all activities.

The advisory panel said its members would continue to work for Ontario’s health in individual capacities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and it contributes to Ontario’s growing number of health system crises. Each of us on the Science Table has a contribution to make in the effort to secure Ontario’s health, and we will now return fully to that work,” the statement concluded.

A statement Friday from PHO indicated it is looking at forming a new group and is engaged in discussions with science table representatives.

“The new terms of reference establish a mandate that reflects a long-term, sustainable approach and ensures the continued provision of credible and independent scientific and technical public health advice to the province on COVID-19 and future public health emergencies,” the PHO statement said.