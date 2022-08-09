Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell delivered Doug Ford’s speech from the throne Tuesday, marking the start of a new legislative session. Amid the healthcare crisis, the speech said Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is “actively engaging” with health-system partners to identify ideas to tackle the problem but did not present any plan to address it.

Dowdeswell’s speech touted key parts of Ford’s agenda, including building highways and other infrastructure, attracting electric vehicle manufacturing investment, and a skilled trades strategy that seeks to address a labour shortage.

The lieutenant governor further announced that when re-introduced, the 2022 budget will include an additional $225 million over two years to provide direct payments to parents to help their kids catch up.

“As the representative of Her Majesty the Queen, it is my privilege to open the first session of the 43rd Parliament by delivering the Speech from the Throne,” Dowdeswell said. “And I wish to congratulate the members present today, both new and returning. You have been entrusted by the people of Ontario to ably and thoughtfully represent their interests. This is a responsibility none should take lightly. The decisions made at Queen’s Park, the people’s legislature, are far-reaching. They touch every person in every part of the province.”

The speech acknowledged that “we are witnessing a growing sense of uncertainty with no historical precedent for the unique circumstances facing the global economy” and that “people are now paying more for every day goods like groceries and gas, putting increased strain on household budgets, particularly for low-income families”.

“Ontario, like the rest of Canada and North America, must be prepared for the possibility of a near-term economic slowdown,” Dowdeswell said.

Touting Ford’s achievements in his previous term, the speech said, “Over the past four years, Ontario has come so far.

“The province’s automotive and manufacturing sectors are breathing new life. Shovels are in the ground on transformational transit and transportation projects. More women and men are entering rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

“Now is the time to redouble these efforts.

Your government is steadfast in its commitment to a path forward focused on economic growth, not painful tax hikes or spending cuts. And to achieve this growth, the province will continue implementing its ambitious plan to build Ontario.”

Dowdeswell reiterated the Ford government’s call for Ottawa “to increase its share of provincial-territorial health-care spending from 22 per cent to 35 per cent through the Canada Health Transfer” admidst the promise to find a solution for the current healthcare crisis.

“In the months and years ahead, your government will continue to do what has served this province’s economy so well: cut red tape, keep taxes low, foster an environment that attracts global capital and make targeted investments that strengthen Ontario’s competitive advantage,” the speech continued.

It then touted the benefits of the controversial Highway 413 for Halton, Peel and York regions as well as how the Bradford Bypass will serve the rapidly growing communities of Simcoe County and York Region.

“Ontario’s students and their parents can always use a little extra help,” added Dowdeswell while announcing that the re-introduced 2022 budget will now include an additional $225 million over two years in direct payments to parents.

The speech ended with Dowdeswell reading the lyrics of ‘A Place to Stand’ a song commissioned by the government of Premier John Robarts to mark the occasion of Expo 67).

“Today, more than half a century later and during another time of endless potential, their lyrics still ring true,” she said.

“Give us a place to stand

Give us a place to grow

And call this land, Ontario

A place to live for you and me

With hopes as high

As the tallest tree

Give us a land of lakes

And a land of snow

And we will build Ontario

Ontario, let’s get building.

Meegwetch. Thank you. Merci.”