Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is “strongly recommending” that Ontarians wear masks in all indoor public settings amid rising hospitalizations of children due to COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

“All three are actively circulating across Ontario in all of our communities and across the western hemisphere contributing to the pressures on our pediatric health-care system,” Moore told reporters at a news conference on Monday

“What we are facing is a triple threat that requires our collective action and action to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, the very young, the very old and those with underlying medical issues and to ensure that our health-care system remains able to care for Ontarians when they need it,” Moore added.

“The difficult and complex fall that was predicted has materialized,” he said.

Moore urged Ontarians to get back to using all the layers of protection that have proven to work over the course of the pandemic such as screening daily for signs of illness and staying home when sick. But the province’s top doctor stopped short of issuing a mask mandate that many health professionals say could make all the difference to the most vulnerable.

Moore is recommending children aged two to five should also wear a mask but with supervision, if they can safely tolerate masking and put it on and take it off.

He also advised Ontarians to get the flu shot.

“I’m asking Ontarians, especially children six months of age and older, pregnant individuals, families and caregivers with young children, health-care workers and elderly, and those with underlying health conditions to get your flu shot as soon as possible, [to] protect themselves and those around them,” Moore said.

The latest FluWatch report reveals that Canada is in the midst of a flu epidemic.

“At the national level, influenza activity has crossed the seasonal threshold, indicating the start of an influenza epidemic. All surveillance indicators are increasing and most are above-expected levels typical of this time of year,” the report said.

Canada’s national surveillance system reported an 11.7% positivity rate in Canada in the week ending November. 5 — an increase from 6.3 per cent reported in the two weeks before — crossing the threshold of 5% positivity and putting Canada into flu epidemic territory.