COMMUNITY

Ontario’s top doctor strongly recommends masking indoors 

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is “strongly recommending” that Ontarians wear masks in all indoor public settings amid rising hospitalizations of children due to COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

“All three are actively circulating across Ontario in all of our communities and across the western hemisphere contributing to the pressures on our pediatric health-care system,” Moore told reporters at a news conference on Monday

“What we are facing is a triple threat that requires our collective action and action to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, the very young, the very old and those with underlying medical issues and to ensure that our health-care system remains able to care for Ontarians when they need it,” Moore added.

“The difficult and complex fall that was predicted has materialized,” he said.

Moore urged Ontarians to get back to using all the layers of protection that have proven to work over the course of the pandemic such as screening daily for signs of illness and staying home when sick. But the province’s top doctor stopped short of issuing a mask mandate that many health professionals say could make all the difference to the most vulnerable.

Moore is recommending children aged two to five should also wear a mask but with supervision, if they can safely tolerate masking and put it on and take it off.

He also advised Ontarians to get the flu shot.

“I’m asking Ontarians, especially children six months of age and older, pregnant individuals, families and caregivers with young children, health-care workers and elderly, and those with underlying health conditions to get your flu shot as soon as possible, [to] protect themselves and those around them,” Moore said.

The latest FluWatch report reveals that Canada is in the midst of a flu epidemic.

“At the national level, influenza activity has crossed the seasonal threshold, indicating the start of an influenza epidemic. All surveillance indicators are increasing and most are above-expected levels typical of this time of year,” the report said.

Canada’s national surveillance system reported an 11.7% positivity rate in Canada in the week ending November. 5 — an increase from 6.3 per cent reported in the two weeks before — crossing the threshold of 5% positivity and putting Canada into flu epidemic territory.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mississauga’s gypsy moth aerial spraying program begins this weekend

    Peel suspends winter garbage exemption period due to rising COVID-19 cases

    Why you should leave baby wildlife alone!

    Canadians invited to participate in TELUS Days of Giving as new...