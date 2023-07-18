INDIA

Ooman Chaandy’s death is loss of pro-people politics: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday has expressed grief over the death of Kerala’s former chief minister and senior political statesman Ooman Chaandy.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that his death is a loss for the development, pro-people politics, for Kerala and also a personal loss.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that he pray to Almighty to give strength to his family members in this hour of grief.

“The news of the death of Ooman Chandy, who was a dear friend, is shocking. He was one among the chief ministers who was the reason behind keeping Kerala in a higher position as far as Human Development Index is concerned. His achievement as chief minister of Kerala is immense,” the Chief Minister said.

As chief minister, Ooman Chaandy served Kerala from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2016. He also served as AICC general secretary.

He effectively led the legacy of struggle politics and as Leader of the Opposition constantly fought for the protection of the aspirations and values of the Constitution.

He represented the Puthuppally assembly constituency since 1970 and is one of the longest serving public figures of the country. He is also the only Indian to be conferred United Nation Public Service award.

Karnataka Chief Minister said that he had met deceased former Kerala chief minister several times when they both served as chief ministers.

