Oomen Chandy leaves for Germany for treatment

Senior leader of the Congress party and two time Chief Minister of Kerala, Oomen Chandy has left for Germany for his medical treatment. He left early on Sunday morning via Quatar and will be undergoing treatment at the prestigious Charite Medical University, Berlin which is the largest medical universities of Europe.

He is accompanied by his son and Congress leader Chandy Oomen and daughter Maria Oomen. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Benny Behanan is also accompanying the former Chief Minister.

Doctors will conduct a detailed medical investigation on Chandy and will decide whether he requires a surgery. Sources in the Congress party of Kerala told IANS that if doctors suggest surgery, the senior leader will come back only after the procedure.

He has been having a vocal chord issue and his voice has been deteriorating since the past several months. He has underwent treatment at United States and Germany and has been taking treatment in Kerala also.

Chandy, one of the most popular politicians of Kerala, is representing the Puthupally assembly constituency since the past five decades. On his 79th birthday celebrated at the Aluva Government guest house on October 31, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reached personally and felicitated his political arch rival.

20221106-123003

