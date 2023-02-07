INDIA

Oommen Chandy is stable

Two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was admitted to a private hospital with suspected pneumonia, is stable, source said.

“Chandy is having slight fever, an infection and is put on oxygen support to make him to be at ease. His condition is stable and since he is a bit restless, he has been sedated. Things are fine with him at the moment and he was admitted with suspected pneumonia. Things should be fine with him very soon,” said the source who did not wish to be identified.

However, for his major ailment-throat cancer, the doctors have advised him to undergo further treatment without delay and it can be possible once his fever subsides.

When his fever will subside, he will have to go to the hospital where treatment is available for throat cancer.

He was supposed to have returned to Bengaluru for further treatment, but did not go after which furore surfaced.

This sudden development of shifting him to this hospital took place soon after his close aide and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony enquired about his health on Monday and advised immediate attention by a team of doctors.

On Tuesday morning, State Health Minister Veena George came calling on Chandy and told the media that a medical board has been constituted at the hospital which will oversee the treatment of the 79-year-old Congress veteran.

A controversy had erupted when Chandy’s younger brother Alex V. Chandy and 41 others, mostly relatives and close aides of Chandy, had sent a memorandum seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that proper medical care is given to the ailing leader.

