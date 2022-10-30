HEALTHINDIA

Oommen Chandy to travel to Germany for treatment

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy will be going to Germany for treatment of his throat ailment.

His family members told media that he will be treated at Charite Universitatsmedizin in Berlin.

Chandy, who is currently undergoing treatment in Kerala, will be accompanied to Berlin by his son Chandy Oommen, his daughter Maria Oommen and MP Benny Behanan.

The former Chief Minister has been suffering from a throat ailment since 2019 which has affected his voice and had undergone treatment in Germany earlier also.

With a video, circulating now, alleging that Chandy’s family was not giving him the best treatment and that the public should intervene to ensure that his life is saved, Chandy Oommen told media persons in Kochi that he did not know from where such a fictitious video originated.

Chandy Oomen appealed to the people not to believe the content of the video and that the family was always with the former Chief Minister.

“I am his son and we will provide him with all the best treatment available in the world. Please don’t believe in rumours spread by vested interests,” he said

