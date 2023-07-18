Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, saying he was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines as well as a mass leader and distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of people.

In his letter to Mariamma Oommen, the wife of Oommen Chandy, Singh wrote, “I have learnt with profound sorrow the demise of your beloved husband Oommen Chandy ji today. He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines.”

“He was a mass leader and distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life for the service of the people. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian National Congress and Kerala,” the veteran leader said.

The former Prime Minister added, “My wife joins me to convey to you and other members of your family our deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude.”

Chandy passed away on Tuesday morning in a Bengaluru hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was 79.

Chandy was a two-time Chief Minister of Kerala.

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party Chief Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Chandy at his residence in Bengaluru. The Congress leaders also met the family members of Chandy.

