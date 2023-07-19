Family members of Congress veteran Oommen Chandy on Wednesday yet again turned down Kerala government’s request for a state funeral to the two-time former Chief Minister.

Chandy’s family had on Tuesday informed the Kerala government that his last wish was that he does not require state funeral.

But, on Wednesday, at the weekly cabinet meeting, Vijayan informed his colleagues that the state government will make one more request to the family through Chief Secretary V. Venu for a state funeral for Chandy.

Speaking to the media on the hearse carrying his father’s body, the departed leader’s son Chandy Oommen said they are deeply humbled by the love and affection shown to “Appa”.

“It was his last wish that he doesn’t require a state funeral and we wish to honour his wish. We have repeated the same to the authorities,” said Oommen.

The hearse left his house in the state capital city at 7 a.m to his home town at Puthupally in Kottayam district which is about 140 km away, but even after seven hours, it could travel just 30 km as thousands lined up on the roads to see Chandy one last time.

The last rites will be conducted at the St George Orthodox Church, Puthupally on Thursday around 5 p.m when he will be interned in a special tomb at the Church symmetry.

