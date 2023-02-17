Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who has been ailing for a few months and was airlifted to Bengaluru on Sunday for further treatment, is progressing well, as per his family.

Suffering from throat cancer, Chandy has started immunotherapy for it and his relatives have said he has started responding to the treatment.

He has been advised discharge from the hospital and the family has decided to remain in Bengaluru and will move out to a private home.

He will have to return to the hospital for the second round of treatment after two weeks.

The former Chief Minister was not keeping well since 2019 and had undergone laser surgery for a throat ailment at a hospital in Germany.

He was under treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru last year but had returned back to Thiruvananthapuram on January 1 and was supposed to return after some days, but failed to do so, leading to confusion.

And when this became an issue after his younger brother and 41 others wrote to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concerns, things started to move and a special team of government medical professionals was constituted.

Soon he was taken to a private hospital and it was found out that he was suffering from pneumonia.

After a few days of treatment, Chandy’s health condition improved and on Sunday he was taken on a chartered flight to Bengaluru.

