‘Ooo Ooo’ featuring Ileana D’Cruz is an urban and contemporary track

The groovy dance track ‘Ooo Ooo’ featuring Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz and singer-composer Qaran, was released on Wednesday.

The track, which has flavours of urban and contemporary music, has been composed and sung by Qaran with lyrics by Qaran and Siddhesh Patole.

The song has been conceptualised and created by Vidit Chitroda and directed by Avinash Jai Singh. It features reggaeton inflections powered by guitars and an infectious groove. Talking about the song, Ileana D’Cruz said, “When I heard ‘Ooo Ooo’ I couldn’t stop grooving to the track, it was right up my alley. Qaran and I had a blast filming the song and I can’t wait for everyone to listen to it.”

Sharing the idea behind the song, Qaran said, “‘Ooo Ooo’ is a song that I’ve always wanted to make. Something which puts a smile on peoples faces and gives them a feeling of positivity and happiness. In my opinion, this song and the energy it brings is the perfect way to usher the world back into a state of a relative normalcy after 2 years of uncertainty.”

“I want this song to be remembered as a moment of celebration for the same. I can’t think of anyone better suited to bring out this emotion on screen with me than the gorgeous Ileana D’Cruz. Having the record be released by Vinod Bhanushali & his record label Hitz Music is the icing on the cake”, he added.

The song is available to stream on Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music’s YouTube channel.

