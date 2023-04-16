While the Indian Army is faced with multiple challenges of blocking infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) and curbing terrorism in the hinterlands of Jammu and Kashmir, the force is also continuing with its policy of reaching out to the people in the remote and difficult terrains of J&K by providing civic amenities under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’.

A project was taken up for turning the remote village of Tuksan in Reasi district into a model village dedicated to the brave villagers, who on the night July 3, 2022 showed exemplary courage and determination to overpower two heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and handed them over to the security forces.

Under this project, infrastructure development works were undertaken in the village.

“We are thankful to the Indian Army for taking up this project. This has given a lot of relief to the people of this area. Electricity, water and creation of parks will be of great benefit to the people of Tuskan,” said Mohammad Mushtaq, Sarpanch of the village.

“This will encourage the local population by rewarding them for their courage. Despite being unarmed, they fought the terrorists and handed them over to the security forces,” Mushtaq added.

The project was conceived after discussions with the district administration and the local population. It is aimed at addressing the concerns of the villagers, including issues such as water storage, lack of education infrastructure, lack of medical necessities etc.

Under this project, solar street lights have been installed, education infrastructure in the schools has been enhanced, water tanks have been installed, along with geysers for hot water during winters, among others.

The Indian Army’s people-centric approach to eradicate the scourge of terrorism in the region and assisting the district administration is being seen as a positive initiative and a step towards extending a helping hand to the people living in the far-flung areas.

