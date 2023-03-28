HEALTHINDIA

OPD services to remain shut in Rajasthan on Wednesday

NewsWire
0
1

OPD services will remain closed in Rajasthan on Wednesday due to the doctors’ ongoing protest against the Right to Health Bill that was passed in the Assembly last week.

The Bill gives every resident of the state the right to emergency treatment and care ‘without prepayment of requisite fee or charges’ by any public health institution, healthcare establishment (including private ones) and designated healthcare centres. Private doctors are demanding withdrawal of the Bill as they fear it will increase bureaucratic interference in their work.

Supporting the private hospital doctors, now the doctors of all ranks in government hospitals have also decided to boycott work on Wednesday, even as the state government has made preparations to take action against the protesting resident doctors.

Due to the protests, OPD service will remain closed at the PHC, CHC, sub-district hospital, district hospital and hospitals attached to the medical college in the state. More than 15,000 doctors and faculty members at medical colleges are participating in the protest.

The All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association (Arisda), the union of medical officers and doctors of PHC-CHC, has already announced boycott of work on Wednesday. Now the teachers of government medical colleges have also come in their support.

The President of Rajasthan Medical College Teachers Association, Dhanjay Agarwal, said, “Only OPD will be boycotted during the strike. Patients coming to the emergency and patients admitted to ICUs will be given complete treatment. For this purpose, we have deployed doctors round-the-clock while making the arrangements.”

This strike call was announced by the doctors who gathered outside the superintendent’s office at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government has now decided to take action against the resident doctors who are agitating at government hospitals. The medical education department has issued an order asking the principals of all medical colleges in the state to cancel the registration of resident doctors studying in their colleges, who misbehave with patients’ relatives during the agitation.

The department has also asked medical professionals at all the medical colleges and attached hospitals to send their attendance by 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, adding that leaves will be approved only under special circumstances.

20230328-231203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rare surgery brings back voice of teenage boy after seven years

    Disciplinary proceedings against those with mental disabilities indirect discrimination: SC

    Iraq reports 90 hemorrhagic fever cases, 18 deaths

    One limb gets amputated in Kerala in every 30 minutes: Study