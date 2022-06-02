WORLD

OPEC+ agrees to significant oil output increases in July

NewsWire
0
0

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, has agreed to significant oil output increases in July amid calls for the alliance to help contain the surging oil prices.

The group on Thursday agreed to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, higher than its previous monthly increases of 432,000 bpd, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting decided to advance the planned production adjustment for September and “redistribute equally” the 432,000 bpd output increases for July and August, according to an OPEC statement released after the meeting.

The statement, however, did not confirm the 648,000 bpd production hike in August.

The OPEC+ production plan for August, according to the group’s practice, will be announced at its next ministerial meeting, which is to convene on June 30.

According to the statement, Thursday’s meeting noted “the most recent reopening from lockdowns in major global economic centres” and the expected capacity increase of global refinery after seasonal maintenance. The participants also “highlighted the importance of stable and balanced markets for both crude oil and refined products”.

OPEC+ slashed oil production massively in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic impacted demand.

In July 2021, the group agreed to raise oil output by around 400,000 bpd each month to gradually unwind the output cuts.

Before Thursday, the oil producer group had been sticking to its plan of gradual output increases, while ignoring repeated calls from major consumers, including the US, to open taps wider to rein in soaring oil prices.

Thursday’s decision came as crude prices remained high amid continued tight supplies, demand recovery and geopolitical tensions. Prices for both the West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude have hovered around $110 a barrel in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, the European Union decided to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports, further heightening supply concerns.

20220603-022135

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    California Governor tests Covid positive

    NZ cancels cycle, walking bridge across Auckland Harbour

    Samsung says cyber attack caused no personal data breach

    Iran’s policy will remain same even under a new Prez: Expert