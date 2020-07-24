Open houses resume in some provinces

As things improve, some provinces are now allowing open houses with many restrictions and rules.

Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening plan, which hit much of the province on Friday, also includes open houses under its new gathering limits of 50 people, or 30 per cent capacity, with physical distancing enforced.

Open Houses resumed earlier this month in Vancouver and all visitors have to use hand-washing stations and sign a visitor log for contact tracing.

When it comes to showings for rental properties, things get a little sticky.

The Real Estate Council of Ontario has been discouraging unnecessary in-person private showings as well as open houses. But RECO doesn’t have the power to require agents to get a tenant’s consent.

But overall things are very different. For one, more house hunters are doing their research online before going to Open Houses. The casual house hunter and those who go to Open Houses for fun aren’t out in numbers.

That can be good news for realtors who now take anyone visiting an Open House a lot more seriously.