Open Houses resume

With so many Open Houses happening, not all realtors are taking the adequate precautions and many homeowners themselves are getting careless. This is not a good sign to let down one’s guard given that the pandemic could return with a vengeance and take down all those people and the real estate market along with it.
Gurinder, Markham
