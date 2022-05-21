With good inflows into the Mettur Dam, the Tamil Nadu government should open the shutters for agriculture and not wait till June 12, said PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

The former Union Minister said the water level in the Mettur Dam touched 115 ft on Saturday morning and if the current inflow continues then the water level will touch the full capacity (120 ft) in two days time.

He said the farmers are getting ready for the short term crop the government should open the dam gates early and not wait till June 12.

Ramadoss also said the Tamil Nadu government should announce the water release date from the Mettur Dam ahead and also ensure availability of seeds, fertilisers and other inputs for the farmers.

20220521-111401