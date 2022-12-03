AI research laboratory OpenAI has announced ChatGPT, an AI chat interface based on the GPT-3 family of large language models.

GPT-3, or the third generation Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a neural network machine learning model trained using internet data to generate any type of text.

Currently, ChatGPT has invited users to get feedback and learn about its strengths and weaknesses.

During the research preview, usage of ChatGPT will be free, according to the blogpost.

“The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” OpenAI said in a blogpost.

ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which follows instructions and prompts and provides detailed responses.

The model was trained using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), using the same methods as InstructGPT, but with slight differences in the data collection setup, said the blogpost.

However, the company said that the AI chat interface comes with many limitations and they plan to make regular model updates to improve in such areas.A

“Users are encouraged to provide feedback on problematic model outputs through the UI, as well as on false positives/negatives from the external content filter which is also part of the interface,” said OpenAI.

“We are particularly interested in feedback regarding harmful outputs that could occur in real-world, non-adversarial conditions, as well as feedback that helps us uncover and understand novel risks and possible mitigations,” it added.

