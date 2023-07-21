INDIA

OpenAI introduces ‘customised instructions’ feature for better ChatGPT responses

OpenAI has introduced a new ‘customised
instructions’ feature for ChatGPT, that allows users to share anything with
the artificial intelligence (AI)-chatbot for future conversations.

“Custom instructions are currently available in Beta for Plus users, and we plan to roll out to all users soon,” the company said in an article.

However, the new feature is not yet available in the UK and EU.

Users can edit or delete custom instructions at any time for new
conversations.

Moreover, the users’ instructions won’t be shared with shared link viewers.

“If you use third party plug-ins, then the model may provide plug-in
developers with relevant information from your instructions,” the company
said.

The company further mentioned that users should only use plug-ins that they
trust, and don’t share any information that they do not want to give to
third party plug-in developers.

“Information from your use of custom instructions will also be used to
improve model performance– like teaching the model how to adapt its
responses to your instructions without overdoing it,” it added.

On iOS, users can access the feature under ChatGPT Account Settings –
Custom Instructions.

To access the feature on the web, click on your name, then select ‘Custom
Instructions.’ Enter instructions into both fields and click on ‘Show tips’
for some examples of what sort of things to write. After that, select
‘Save.’

The company further said that when users delete their OpenAI accounts,
custom instructions that are tied to their accounts will also be deleted
within 30 days as part of that process.

Meanwhile, last month, OpenAI had updated the ChatGPT application on iOS,
and added Bing integration for Plus plan users.

The company also improved the history search with the update.

