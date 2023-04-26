SCI-TECHWORLD

OpenAI to let users turn-off chat history in ChatGPT

NewsWire
0
1

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced a new update that allows users to turn-off their chat history in its AI chatbot ChatGPT.

OpenAI said, it will not save users’ earlier conversations when the chat history option is disabled and will not use those conversations to train and improve its models.

“We’ve introduced the ability to turn off chat history in ChatGPT. Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won’t be used to train and improve our models, and won’t appear in the history sidebar,” OpenAI said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The new disable chat history option is now rolling out to all users which can be found in ChatGPT’s settings and can be changed at any time.

Moreover, the company said that “when chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting them.”

OpenAI is also working on a new ChatGPT Business subscription for professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users.

According to the company, ChatGPT Business will follow their API’s (Application Programming Interface) data usage policies, which means that end users’ data won’t be used to train their models by default.

The company plan to make ChatGPT Business available in the coming months.

20230426-123624

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google vehicle ads in Search now shows nearby cars for sale

    Jack Dorsey loses Blue tick, brings his Twitter alternative Bluesky to...

    Hyderabad professor wins Visitor’s award 2020

    Conservative accounts see rise in followers after Musk’s Twitter acquisition