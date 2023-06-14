SCI-TECHWORLD

OpenAI warned Microsoft to go slow on integrating its AI into Bing: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Generative AI reportedly created tension between Microsoft and OpenAI as Sam Altman-run ChatGPT developer warned Satya Nadella-run tech giant to move slowly on integrating GPT-4 into its Bing search engine.

However, Microsoft went ahead with integrating GPT-4 technology into Bing, “despite warnings that it might take time to minimise the inaccurate and strange responses”, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, OpenAI warned of the negative risks of pushing out a chatbot based on an unreleased version of GPT-4 too early.

“The rollouts of ChatGPT last fall and Microsoft’s AI-infused Bing months later also created tension,” the report said late on Tuesday.

Microsoft employees were worried that “ChatGPT would steal the new Bing’s thunder”.

Some also argued Bing could benefit from the lessons learned from how the public used ChatGPT.

After theABing Chat was launched early this year, users encountered incorrect answers and concerns about interactions with the tool.

Microsoft immediately limited Bing Chat responses to stop the AI from getting weird.

According to the report, some researchers at Microsoft “gripe about the restricted access to OpenAI’s technology”.

“While a select few teams inside Microsoft get access to the model’s inner workings like its code base and model weights, the majority of the company’s teams don’t, said the people familiar with the matter,” according to the report.

Microsoft licenses OpenAI models and technology for use across Bing, Azure, Office, Windows, and other products.

The tech giant has already launched its AI-powered Bing chatbot.

20230614-091003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Facebook adds ‘show more’ and ‘show less’ tabs on News Feed

    Google Assistant to add new parental controls, Kids Dictionary

    Swiggy looking for unknown delivery man riding horse who went viral

    Marketing automation firm Klaviyo lays off 10% of workforce