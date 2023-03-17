INDIASCI-TECH

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft-owned OpenAI on Friday announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India.

“Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today,” OpenAI said in a tweet.

GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, comes featured in ChatGPT Plus.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” the company said in a blogpost.

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.

A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

However, OpenAI’s website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some limitations.

If users do not want to pay for access, they can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience by searching for it on Bing.

20230317-142805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Communal tension in coastal K’taka region rise amid hijab, Malali mosque...

    Bihar police busts inter-state flesh trade gang, 5 held

    Prime Volleyball League: Calicut Heroes come back to pick stunning win...

    India sees jump in Covid infections, logs 42,625 cases in a...