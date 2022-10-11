ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Opening new innings: Shikhar Dhawan will be seen in ‘Double XL’

NewsWire
0
0

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, will be soon seen performing for the camera in the upcoming movie ‘Double XL’, which stars Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s as the leads. The film is a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.

Explaining how the development happened, the opening batsman of India, said: “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me.”

He stated that the film aims to deliver a healthy message to the society and has the potential to start a conversation, “This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy drama that challenges body weight stereotypes, also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists.

20221011-114404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ already made 200 crores before release

    Alka Yagnik reveals Madhubala insisted on contracts that only Lata would...

    Vishnu Vishal tests positive for Covid

    Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi, bus driver Raj Bahadur among others