The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Monday expressed his firm belief that no obstacles can impede the Union Territory’s path to progress and development.

He emphasised that both the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley are experiencing positive transformations, and the region is moving towards a future characterised by peace, progress, and prosperity.

During the inauguration of Jambu Zoo at Nagrota in Jammu district on Monday, Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing significant changes that will have a positive impact.

He highlighted the ongoing round-the-clock development initiatives taking place across the Union Territory and noted the transformation occurring in Jammu, similar to that in Kashmir.

The L-G also announced that Jammu is now home to the largest zoo in North India. Spanning an expansive area of 3,200 kanals and constructed at a cost of Rs 62.17 crores, the zoo aims to provide the visitors with a captivating experience.

Moreover, he revealed that the development plans for Jammu include the creation of a riverfront along the Tawi River and the inauguration of the Bala Ji temple on June 8.

The L-G also urged the people of the region to embrace their responsibilities and contribute to the overall progress and development.

Notably, the Jambu Zoo offers a wide range of attractions, including various animal species, viewing points, an amphitheatre, a souvenir shop, parks, nature trails, refreshment points, and battery operated vehicles for convenient zoo visits.

The wildlife department has announced that entry to the zoo will be free during the first week, allowing visitors to explore and enjoy the newly-inaugurated facility.

The inauguration of Jambu Zoo marks another milestone in the journey towards enhancing tourism and providing recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike. With ongoing development projects and the active participation of the people, Jammu and Kashmir is poised to achieve new heights of progress and prosperity.

