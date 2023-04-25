SCI-TECHWORLD

Web browser company Opera on Tuesday launched a new, redesigned browser — ‘Opera One’, which will replace the company’s flagship browser for Windows, MacOS, and Linux later this year.

Based on Modular Design, the company explained that Opera One delivers a liquid navigation experience and transforms the way users interact with their browsers.

Furthermore, the web browser firm integrated a ‘multithreaded compositor’ that brings UI (user interface) to life like never before, powering innovative new features like Tab Islands.

This upgrade comes just weeks after the company integrated their first generative AI features, including AI Prompts and sidebar access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic.

“While we’re starting with an early access developer build now, the browser will adapt to your needs, bringing only key features and relevant modules to the foreground when and where you need them. Automatically adjusted based on context, Modular Design will provide you with a more liquid and effortless browsing experience,” Opera said in a blogpost.

Opera One will also harness powerful new AI-based features, which the company will be adding in the near future.

Moreover, the company introduced a new Tab Islands feature in the Opera One browser, which will deliver a smooth and intuitive experience to help users stay on task without forcing them to change their habits.

In the coming months, Opera said that it will ship its own AI engine and continue to make the browser UI ever more intuitive and functional through advances in Modular Design.

