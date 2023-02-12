SCI-TECHWORLD

Multi-platform web browser Opera has announced that it is planning to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content (AIGC) services into its browser sidebar.

The company is also working on augmenting the browsing experience with new features that will interact with the new “generative-AI-powered capabilities”, Opera said in a blogpost.

The first feature to be tested is a new “Shorten” button in the address bar that will use AI to generate short summaries of any webpage or article.

“Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it’s now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web,” said Song Lin, co-CEO, Opera.

The upcoming AI integration in Opera follows the browser’s tradition of providing users direct access to the most popular websites, like TikTok, Telegram and WhatsApp.

“It is Opera’s belief that with AI solutions springing up both for text, image, and audio generation and in countless other forms, we are at the brink of a new era of creativity on the Web,” said Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC Browsers and Gaming, Opera.

“With generative AI helping us create written materials faster, there will only be more and more content,” the company said.

