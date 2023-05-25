SCI-TECHWORLD

Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel ‘Aria’

NewsWire
0
0

Web browser company Opera has unveiled a new AI side panel in its browser called “Aria”, which is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

With Aria, users will get access to generative AI services for free.

“Aria is both a web and a browser expert that allows you to collaborate with AI while looking for information on the web, generating text or code, or getting your product queries answered,” Opera said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The new feature is currently available for testing.

Moreover, the company said that Aria is based on its “Composer” infrastructure and connects to OpenAI’s GPT technology and is enhanced by additional capabilities, such as adding live results from the web.

Opera further stated that Aria is a free service with up-to-date information, meaning it’s connected to the internet and not limited to content before 2021 — making it a more advanced offering than standard GPT-based solutions.

Aria is shipping to over 180 countries, including the EU (European Union).

“The AI-based service is set to become even more integrated into Opera in the coming versions of the browser, with the ultimate aim of being natively blended into the browser to help you perform cross-browser tasks,” the company said.

Users who use Opera on desktops can test Aria by downloading the newest version of the Opera One browser (developer version), while Android users can test Aria in the latest beta version of the browser, downloadable in the Google Play Store.

20230525-103403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bug hits Instagram Stories, users flummoxed

    Huawei to globally launch HarmonyOS in 2022: Report

    Covid can alter genome structure of our cells: Study

    India should give fair legal treatment to Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi: Chinese...