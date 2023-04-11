INDIA

‘Operation Black’ to capture rogue elephant ‘Karuppan’ to resume soon

NewsWire
0
0

The move to capture rogue elephant ‘Karuppan’ which has reportedly killed a few people and destroyed crops in large numbers will resume in a day or two, Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials said on Tuesday.

Forest Department officials told IANS that the move codenamed ‘Operation Black’ was kept in abeyance for some time due to the non-availability of Kumki elephants that are required to assist the officials to bring it to the ‘kraal’ or elephant enclosure.

Karuppan had destroyed crops as well as properties of people in Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli areas of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district.

The Forest Department had tried to capture the elephant twice after local people conducted protests due to the tusker creating difficulties to them. However even after tranquiliser was fired, the elephant escaped into the tiger reserves and was not to be found. A few days later, the elephant resurfaced but the Forest Department could not capture him as he was along with a herd and firing a tranquiliser dart without removing him from the herd was difficult.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department had suspended ‘Operation Black’ for a few days but is all set to resume within the next two days. Two kumki elephants, ‘Bomman’ and ‘Sujay’ will be brought to the Thalavadi area to assist in capturing the elephant.

Sources in the Forest Department at Madumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) told IANS that the team to be involved in capturing ‘Karuppan’ is finalised which includes veterinarians and other Forest Department officials.

20230411-195203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remedies to reduce eye strain while working from home

    Strict two-week lockdown in Rajasthan from today

    Kamal Nath terms Hindu insult allegations against him ‘baseless’

    Govt focussing on maintaining quality in products: Piyush Goyal