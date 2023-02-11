INDIA

Operation Dost: India send seventh flight with relief material for Turkey, Syria

NewsWire
0
0

The seventh plane from India, carrying relief material, essentials, and emergency and critical care medicines for earthquake relief efforts for Syria and Turkey, has been despatched, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

“On Saturday evening, earthquake relief material and equipment were sent to Syria and Turkey onboard another IAF C-17 aircraft. After offloading relief material at Damascus, the flight will head towards Adana,” said a MEA official.

“Flight is carrying 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables,” said the official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had said that Indian teams are working day and night as a part of “Operation Dost” to help the relief and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkey.

20230211-225801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Masked men rob cash from petrol pump saleman in UP

    ‘Rajasthan Model’ in tobacco control to be adopted by other states

    PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week on Monday

    Vedanta offers to supply oxygen from its closed copper plant in...