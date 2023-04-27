INDIALIFESTYLE

Operation Kavery: 9 Tamils struck in Sudan reach Chennai

Nine people from Tamil Nadu, who were struck in the violence-hit Sudan, arrived in Chennai on Thursday.

The nine were rescued under ‘Operation Kavery’ of the Government of India.

The nine people are, Selvarajan, Krithika Gopalarishnan, Sofia Madhavan, Rajasekharan, Divya Rajasekharan and Santosh Kumar are from Chennai, while Jones Diraviam Jacob, Sethurath Sheeba Soris and Jency Jones Driviam Jacob are from Madurai.

Union Minister of State for External affairs V. Muraleedharan is coordinating the rescue operations of the Indians from Sudan. The Indians are being brought from Sudan in Indian Navy Ships to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where the Union Minister is camping now for coordination purposes. From Jeddah, the Indians are being airlifted to New Delhi and from there to their respective states.

The Tamil people rescued from Sudan were expected to board the Indigo Airlines flight leaving New Delhi at 11.50 p.m. and land at Chennai at 2.30 a.m. Due to difficulties in arranging tickets for the Indigo Flight, they boarded a 5.50 a.m. flight to Chennai and reached by 8.30 a.m. at Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that a control room has been set up at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in New Delhi and those in need of assistance can contact in 011-24193100 and 9289516711 or tnhouse@nic.in. Alternatively, those requiring assistance can contact website of commissionerate of Tamil Nadu Welfare and Rehabilitation Department, Chennai on 9600023645.

